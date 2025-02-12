Lies of P: Overture announced, a new expansion involving time travel

The 2023-released Soulslike, Lies of P, managed to impress critics and audiences alike with its stylish combat and setting, and finally, it's promised expansion pack is coming soon. Revealed during Sony's State of Play showcase, Lies of P: Overture brings back Geppetto’s puppet for a new adventure filled with horrors, but this time in a snowy setting. Check out the trailer above.

As expected from the expansion's name, Lies of P: Overture will deliver a prequel storyline for players to follow. Our protagonist is transported back in time to prior to the events of the base game, putting players into a version of Krat before the Puppet Frenzy massacre.

Here's how the developer Neowiz Games describes the setting:

As Geppetto’s Puppet, you encounter a mysterious artifact that transports you back to Krat in its final days of grandeur. In the shadow of an impending tragedy, your mission is to explore the past and uncover its dark secrets—haunted by surprises, loss, and vengeance. The choices you make ripple through the past and present in the world of Lies of P, revealing hidden truths and leaving lasting consequences.

The studio is promising brand-new locations to explore and fight in, new types of enemies, formidable bosses to beat, and most importantly, fresh weaponry and Legion Arms to equip. As seen on the trailer, the puppet can be seen using Wolverine-like claws and even a bow as a weapon.

The Lies of P: Overture expansion is out on PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 sometime this summer. The studio has also confirmed that it's making a full-fledged sequel in the Lies of P universe, though this may still be years out considering not even the expansion is available just yet.