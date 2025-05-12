Linus Torvalds notes negative trend in Linux 6.15-rc6, here's what's new

Linus Torvalds has announced the availability of the sixth release candidate for the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel. Unlike last week, when Torvalds was happy with the previous release, this time, he has noted an increase in the number of commits, which is something he didn’t want to see this late in the release cycle. Nevertheless, he says it’s not a massive issue right now and that he won’t worry about it.

Importantly, Torvalds said that he’s hoping for Linux 6.15 to be released in two weeks, a week after a final seventh release candidate. He wrote: "We've got another two weeks to go in the normal release schedule, and it still feels like everything is on track."

This week, driver-related commits made up the bulk of changes, with GPU and networking drivers being the most active. There was a focus on fixes for AMD GPUs and improvements to network adapters. There are also touchpad improvements for laptops from Dynabook, TUXEDO, and Dell, as well as better support for game controllers including the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller. The Share button on the Xbox One controllers should now work properly too.

This release also brings file system enhancements, specifically, there are improvements to Btrfs, OCFS2, and EROFS that boost stability, fix bugs, and introduce more efficient handling of compressed files. There are also networking improvements that allow for better handling of IPv6 in complex setups.

Finally, there are improvements to KVM, a key piece of technology used in virtual machines. Once you’re on this kernel, you might see some improvements with the performance of VMs, especially on ARM-based machines.

If you’re interested in any of these updates, you can head over to the announcement and press Ctrl + F to search through the commit log for more in-depth, technical details.