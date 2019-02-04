Logitech introduces Tap, its newest solution for meeting control

Logitech unveiled the Tap today, which is its newest solution for meeting control. It's a touchscreen display that can be hooked up to different compute units, offering an advantage over the SmartDock, which was a Surface Pro in a case. Unlike the SmartDock, businesses now have choices in which platform to use with the Logitech Tap.

“Over the past five years, we’ve changed the video conferencing market by bringing simple, high-quality, video devices to the masses. With Tap, we are extending our approach to meeting control,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “In addition to enabling one-touch video with the world’s leading collaboration providers, Tap challenges the complex and costly status quo of touch controllers by delivering an affordable, premium solution that can be used for a variety of applications well beyond video conferencing.”

The Logitech Tap has a unique cable retention system with two separate points so that the cables don't fall out, no matter what pressure you throw at it. It has HDMI input to power its 10.1-inch touchscreen, and it comes in bundles.

The most basic of bundles comes with the compute unit and the Tap for $1,999. The compute unit is an Intel NUC and this bundle is only available with Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms. The other three bundles are available to support Google's Hangouts Meet Hardware, and those come with a Chromebox. The small room bundle is $2,999, also including a MeetUp camera. The medium room bundle is $3,999, and that has a Rally camera, Rally Mounts, and a PC mount. And the large room bundle is $4,999, and that comes with the Rally Plus bundle. You can buy the Tap as a standalone unit for $999.

Logitech is also offering longer cables, which are proprietary since they're actually longer than the USB spec. A 10-meter cable is included, but you can now get one that's 25 meters. The Logitech Tap will be available this spring.