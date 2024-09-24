Logitech's new keyboard and mouse combo puts Copilot at your fingertips

Logitech recently announced a keyboard and mouse combo targeting enterprise customers. The new combo, named the "Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition," is affordably priced at $99.99. The main highlight of this new combo is the dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, providing users with quick access to AI assistance.

The keyboard in this combo is full-sized with low-profile keys and a subtle scoop for a comfortable typing experience. The Easy-Switch keys allow users to connect the keyboard/mouse combo to up to three devices and easily switch between them.

The mouse features the SmartWheel, enabling users to switch between super-fast scrolling and line-by-line scrolling. Additionally, Silent Touch technology reduces mouse click noise by 90%, creating a quieter work environment.

For connectivity, the keyboard and mouse combo can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth Low Energy or the Logi Bolt USB-A receiver. Enterprises can easily deploy and manage these devices using the Logitech Sync secure cloud-based management portal, while individual employees can configure them using Logi Tune.

Logitech has also prioritized sustainability in this new combo's design. The plastic parts incorporate certified post-consumer recycled plastic, with 73% for the keyboard and 63% for the mouse. The paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests, and the keyboard's aluminum plate is made using renewable energy.

The Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition will be available in the US from October 4th for $99.99.

With its blend of productivity features, affordability, and eco-conscious design, the Signature Slim Combo MK955 could be a compelling choice for businesses seeking to upgrade their workplace technology.

Recently, Logitech also announced that its popular H570e headset is now certified for Microsoft Teams. This new Teams-certified H570e can connect to a PC via USB-A or USB-C without any additional drivers or software. Also, once connected, users can enjoy inline call controls and a dedicated Teams button that will allow them to join Teams meetings. The H570e (Teams Version) is available starting at $44.99.