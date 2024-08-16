macOS Sequoia now prompts users to reauthorize screen recording app permissions monthly

Apple is reportedly adjusting the number of times the popups for screen recording app permissions were shown to macOS Sequoia users. During the beta testing process, macOS Sequoia users used to get weekly prompts to reauthorize permissions for screen recording apps.

However, after taking user feedback into account, the latest macOS Sequoia update now prompts users to review permissions for screen recording apps only once a month. Many Mac users were unhappy with the permissions popup showing up on their screens every week, which is why Apple has decided to dial down the frequency of the permissions prompt.

Similar to the previous prompt, the new one also reminds users that screen recording apps have access to their computer's microphone and screen. The prompt (spotted by MacRumors) reads:

[App Name] is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio. This will allow [App Name] to record your screen and system audio, including personal or sensitive information that may be visible or audible.

Reportedly, when the screen recording permission prompt appears, there is now a new option to "Allow For One Month" Selecting this option allows the app to function normally for a month. Otherwise, users can also open System Settings to view the screen recording app's options.

Notably, macOS Sequoia users were previously also prompted to authorize screen recording apps every time they rebooted their Macs. Thankfully, Apple has also removed this requirement with the latest macOS Sequoia update.

Currently, there doesn't seem to be a way for users to permanently allow screen recording apps to use the recording functionality. For your convenience, we have a post that lists down all the supported Mac models on which you can run macOS Sequoia, which you can check by heading here. We also have macOS Sequoia high-resolution wallpapers for you as well.