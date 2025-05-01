Mark your calendars, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will debut on May 13, says report

Ever since Samsung showcased its slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, at the Unpacked event earlier this year, rumors about the device haven't stopped. We have seen hands-on videos, details about the design, colors, thickness, and weight, even wallpapers, before the device's official launch. Now, the official launch teaser of the Galaxy S25 Edge has been leaked, spilling the launch date.

It was rumored that Samsung would initially keep the Galaxy S25 Edge limited to China and South Korea. However, later it was claimed that the device would arrive in the US and other regions too by the end of May. But now, the official launch teaser, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass, suggests that the European debut will happen half a month earlier than the US, which was Samsung's alleged plan after all.

The leaked teaser features a tagline, "Beyond Slim," highlighting the slim profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Then there is the launch date, mentioned in Italian "13 Maggio 2025," which translates to 13 May 2025. This will be the fourth device in the Galaxy S25 lineup. But that doesn't stop there, as Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE later this year, making it the fifth device in the series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to measure just 5.84mm without the camera module, feature a 12MP selfie, and a 200MP primary camera. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and will have a 120Hz refresh rate panel with a peak brightness reaching 2,600 nits.

There are rumors of the device packing 12GB of RAM and a vapour chamber thinner than the Galaxy S25. A 3,900mAh battery could power the device. It has been tipped that the Galaxy S25 Edge could cost around $1,099 to $1,199 in the US.

Image by Evan Blass