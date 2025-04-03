When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Marvel Rivals gains Emma Frost and Ultron in Season 2, launches next week

NetEase managed to hit the jackpot in January with the launch of Marvel Rivals. The free-to-play experience has proved to be immensely popular, adding millions upon millions of players to its hero shooter landscape. The title's Season 1 content updates delivered the Fantastic Four, and now, it's almost time for Season 2. Check out the cinematic trailer above.

The developer is planning to bring two new heroes into the mix during Season 2. The mutant Emma Frost from the X-Men is landing with the start of the season next week as a brand-new Vanguard. Unfortunately, NetEase did not reveal her exact powers of being a tank today. Later in the season, Ultron is coming in as another playable character. Not even his class has been revealed just yet, with more details coming later.

Hellfire Gala, Krakoa is entering as a brand-new map across quick match and competitive pools with the new season. At the same time, Yggsgard and Tokyo 2099 maps will be leaving the competitive pool.

Marvel Rivals

New team-ups that bring together combos such as Emma Frost with Magneto or Psylock as well as Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, are incoming too. However, some combos are being removed at the same time, including the interaction between Rocket Raccoon and Winter Soldier.

Complete patch notes with exact details on the nerfs and buffs hitting the heroes will be coming later.

Looking towards the future, NetEase will be switching to a two-month seasonal schedule with the start of Season 3, promising at least one hero launch per month.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 begins on April 11 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Being that the new update is themed after a gala, both the heroes and villains are being invited by Emma Frost for the event. As expected, this is prompting a large wave of new cosmetics to hit the title too.

