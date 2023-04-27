May Games with Gold brings Star Wars Episode I Racer and Hoa to claim

With May on the horizon, Microsoft today unveiled what games are soon incoming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users as bonus subscription benefits. The upcoming waves include one game each, with Star Wars Episode I Racer dropping first, probably to celebrate May the Fourth, while a copy of Hoa is coming later.

As usual, the two Xbox One games come with backward compatibility support, meaning that the duo will work natively on the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles. The newly announced May 2023 Games with Gold can be seen below alongside their availability dates:

Star Wars Episode I Racer - Available May 1 to 31

Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Hoa - Available May 16 to June 15

Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members still have several days to claim the still remaining April Games with Gold offers. Out of Space Couch Edition is going away on April 30 to be replaced by Star Wars Episode I Racer, while Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will remain until May 15 before Hoa takes over.