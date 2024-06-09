MechWarrior 5: Clans officially drops for PC, Xbox. and PlayStation on October 3

In September 2023, Piranha Games announced its second campaign-themed BattleTech game, MechWarrior 5: Clans, following up on its MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries title that it released in 2019. This week, Piranha announced that MechWarrior 5: Clans will make its own drop(ship) release on October 3.

The game will offer fans of the BattleTech franchise a campaign that's set during the Clan Invasion period of the franchise's lore. This will be the first time since MechWarrior 2 was released in 1995 that a game in that franchise will be set during that time. This game will center on a rookie five-pilot "Star" team with the Smoke Jaguar Clan. Piranha says players can expect "a captivating narrative with well-crafted characters and moral dilemmas."

The game will support single-player play, but it will also support co-op for the campaign for up to five players. Players will be able to customize their Mechs with all sorts of different weapons, systems, and upgrades. Piranha states:

With the introduction of Clan BattleMechs and Technology, the game delivers a fresh and dynamic gameplay experience. Embrace the evolution of progression and customization, where pilots are empowered to fine-tune 'Mech loadouts through a revamped MechLab, Hardpoint, and OmniPod system. In this ever-changing battlefield, adaptability is the key to securing strategic victories.

This will also be the first MechWarrior game to use Epic's Unreal Engine 5, which means players can expect to see the best graphics ever for this franchise. Look out for huge maps, destructible levels, and impressive visuals,

The game will be released for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), along with Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles and Sony's PlayStation 5 console. The game will include cross-play for all of these platforms. If you want, you can get the older MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on Steam right now for $11.99, or 60 percent off its normal price.