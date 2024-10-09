MediaTek announces Dimensity 9400, its flagship SoC with major performance improvements

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 9400, its new flagship smartphone System on a Chip (SoC), designed to compete with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the recently released Apple A18 Pro. The Dimensity 9400 delivers major performance improvements, thanks to its second-generation "all big core" design built on Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture (first was Dimensity 9300). Manufactured using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the SoC is now up to 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

On the CPU front, the Dimensity 9400 features one Arm Cortex-X4 core at 3.62GHz, three additional Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. As a result, MediaTek says you can expect 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9300. It also supports the new LPDDR5X-10667, the fastest smartphone memory standard for improved performance.

Regarding graphics, the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU claims to deliver up to 40% faster ray tracing performance compared to the Dimensity 9300. The Dimensity 9400 also delivers a 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% power savings compared to the previous generation. Additionally, it now supports HyperEngine technology for super-resolution enhancement.

For AI processing, the 8th generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power-efficient compared to the previous generation. Furthermore, it now supports on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI.

The Dimensity 9400 also includes the following features:

A refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps sub-6GHz performance.

A new 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3Gbps data rates and up to 50% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO.

MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

Support for tri-fold smartphones, giving smartphone makers the flexibility to design innovative new form factors.

With its impressive performance upgrades and advanced features, the Dimensity 9400 is set to power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. MediaTek Dimensity 9400-based smartphones will launch starting in Q4 of 2024.

Source: MediaTek