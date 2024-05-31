MediaTek Dimensity 7300X could pave the way for a new generation of affordable flip phones

On May 30 in Taiwan, one of the world's biggest chip manufacturers, MediaTek, took the wraps off its new generation Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X. Both chipsets are based on an advanced 4nm process, offering best-in-class power efficiency and excellent performance.

The Dimensity 7300 chip is meant to "enable effortless multitasking, superior photography, accelerated gaming, and AI-enhanced computing." What caught everyone's attention was the unveiling and the description that was given for the Dimensity 7300X.

MediaTek announced that the Dimensity 7300X is designed "with flip-style foldable devices in mind, providing support for dual displays." This could have a huge impact on the smartphone market, especially in the flip-style foldable market, which is currently seeing an upward trend, with new players launching clamshell phones at regular intervals.

The company neither disclosed which smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 7300X nor gave a timeline for the launch. However, the current smartphone that is rumored to pack the new Dimensity 7300X is the Motorola Razr 2024, AKA the Motorola Razr 50.

Notably, the Motorola Razr (2023), which was launched with a price tag of $699 (with discounts, the price came down to $499), is still one of the more affordable flip phones available. With the potential of the Dimensity 7300X, the price will further go down, and we may soon see a flip-style phone under the $500 price tag.

Speaking of the potential of the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X, both chips have an octa-core CPU, incorporating ARM's Cortex-A78 cores, paired with Cortex-A55 efficiency cores and Mali-G615 GPUs. This ensures a balance of power and energy efficiency.

Though both chips cater to the lower to mid-range category, MediaTek claims the tuning has been made in such a way that both chips can offer 20% faster frame rates and 20% better energy efficiency than their competitors. Additionally, the dual-display support of the Dimesity 7300X remains the USP of the chip.

According to the official announcement, some of the notable features of the Dimensity 7300 and 7300X come with a dual-SIM 5G modem, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support, MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 3.0+ for power efficiency, and MediaTek's Imagiq 950, which brings support for a 200MP main camera.