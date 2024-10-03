MediaTek Dimensity chip could power the base Galaxy S25 model

A month ago, it was reported that the entire Samsung Galaxy S25 series might ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This rumor came hot on the heels of a previous rumor, where it was expected that some regions could see the Galaxy S25 series be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor.

It was also rumored that Samsung could partner with MediaTek for its Galaxy S25 series in some parts of the world. According to the latest report, it appears that MediaTek could indeed power at least one of the models of the Galaxy S25 series, slated for launch next year.

Reportedly, the vanilla Galaxy S25 model could use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Notably, Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series is also powered by the MediaTek chipset. It is being said that Samsung could introduce a MediaTek chipset for its base Galaxy S25 model globally.

Base S25 will have Dimensity — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 1, 2024

The reason behind using a MediaTek chipset on Galaxy S25 series is rumored to be cost. In a recent report, although it was reported flagship processors from Snapdragon and MediaTek could see a price increase, the price difference between the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is almost 20%, with the MediaTek chipset costing less.

Samsung could ditch its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, and could rather go with the MediaTek chipset to keep the dual-chip strategy alive. Exynos processors could be kept away from mainstream flagship phones until they reach their full potential and become competitive with other flagship processors.

Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset shares the same fabrication process as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (also rumored to be known as Snapdragon 8 Elite). This could mean that the performance will be more or less similar to each other. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor is expected to feature Arm’s all-new Cortex-X925 (3.6GHz) CPU and Immortalis G925 GPU for an elevated gaming experience.

Another reason for sticking with the MediaTek processor for the standard model is that the smaller model is not as rich in demand as the "Plus" or the "Ultra" model. So, using the same costly chip across the lineup would only incur extra cost.