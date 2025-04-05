MediaTek Kompanio Ultra promises faster AI performance than Qualcomm Snapdragon X

MediaTek, this week, announced the Kompanio Ultra, its latest processor designed for high-performance Chromebooks, including the recently launched Chromebook Plus devices, which are essentially more powerful versions of regular Chromebooks. The processor integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with a focus on computing performance and energy efficiency.

The Kompanio Ultra features MediaTek's 8th-generation neural processing unit (NPU), delivering up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI processing power. This technology enables on-device AI applications, such as task automation and enhanced workflows, without requiring an internet connection. It is higher than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors, which are rated at 45 NPU TOPS.

Built on a 3nm manufacturing process with claims of 50% higher power efficiency, the processor utilizes an all-big-core CPU architecture, including an Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.62GHz. Other than the single X925 core, the Kompanio Ultra packs three Arm Cortex-X4 and four Arm Cortex-A720 cores, for eight cores in total, promising up to 18% faster performance than other Chromebook flagship chips.

It is said to be able to handle resource-intensive tasks like video editing, content creation, and gaming, while maintaining multitasking capabilities. Note that the Snapdragon X Elite comes with 12 cores. So performance-wise, the Kompanio Ultra is probably more in line with the octa-core X Plus variants and X chipsets.

Regardless, Kompanio Ultra-powered Chromebook Plus could become a cheaper alternative to Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PC.

The Kompanio Ultra supports multi-display setups with up to two external 4K monitors, along with Hi-Fi audio capabilities for clear sound during calls and media playback. For connectivity, the processor offers Wi-Fi 7 support, emphasizing improved range and reliability.

According to MediaTek, Chromebooks equipped with the Kompanio Ultra are expected to become available in the coming months.

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.