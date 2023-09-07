Megan Fox joins Mortal Kombat 1 as Nitara ahead of full launch

Megan Fox is sinking her teeth into the role of vampire Nitara in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm Studios has unveiled a new trailer showcasing the latest playable fighter to join the roster.

Hailing from the dark realm of Vaeternus, Nitara utilizes her sharp claws, fangs, and aerial abilities in combat to protect her vampire race. The new trailer displays one of her gruesome fatalities, which involves hoisting her victim, Sub-Zero, into the air by his intestines.

Nitara joins other fighters from Mortal Kombat's early 3D games, such as Reptile, Havik and Ashrah. This continues the trend of mainstream celebrities lending their voices to the game. Recently, Jean Claude Van-Damme will appear as a DLC skin for Johnny Cage.

Additional voice actors set to appear include J.K. Simmons, John Cena, and Antony Starr as Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander, respectively.

Having grown up playing Mortal Kombat herself, Megan Fox said she "can't believe" she gets to voice a character in the iconic fighting game franchise.

She comes from this weird realm, she is a type of vampire creature. She's evil but she's also good. She's trying to save her people. I really like her. She's a vampire which obviously resonates for whatever reason. It's cool to be in the game, you know? Because I'm not really just voicing it, it'll be like she's kind of me.

Meanwhile, NetherRealm Studios also announced the Invasions mode at Gamescom 2023, with lots of details and gameplay footage. It's similar to other single-player modes in previous Mortal Kombat games in that players will battle AI enemies in a series of challenges, each with their own specific objectives.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. An early access version arrives on September 14. You can pre-order any of the console versions now on Amazon.

