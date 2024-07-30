Meta AI Studio allows anyone to create custom AI characters

Yesterday, Meta began the roll out of AI Studio in the US. Meta AI Studio will allow users to create, share, and discover custom AIs. Thanks to the power of the Llama 3.1 model, AI Studio enables anyone to create custom AI characters without needing any technical skills. Creators can also use AI as an extension of themselves to answer common DM questions and story replies, thereby reaching a wider audience.

The Meta team wrote the following regarding AI Studio's launch:

"With AI Studio, we're taking the first steps in creating a world where anyone can harness the creative capabilities of AI – and this is just the beginning."

Meta AI Studio is accessible from two locations: the ai.meta.com/ai-studio website or within the Instagram app. AI Studio offers various prompt templates to help users get started. The created custom AI character can be used by the users themselves or shared with followers and friends. They can also make it available for anyone to discover and chat with on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web. AI Studio allows users to customize their AI character's name, personality, tone, avatar, tagline, and more. Meta has also created a step-by-step guide with tips and best practices to help users create their own custom AI characters with ease.

In general, popular creators receive hundreds of DMs every day, and they are unable to respond to all of them. With AI Studio, Instagram creators can set up an AI to quickly answer common DM questions and story replies. This will allow them to reach more people and satisfy their fans and followers. Additionally, responses from creator AIs are clearly labeled, ensuring full transparency for fans.

Meta's AI Studio aims to democratize AI creation, empowering anyone to craft unique AI personalities for connection and engagement. This could revolutionize how creators interact with their audience, fostering deeper connections and expanding reach.

Source: Meta