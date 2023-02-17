Meta launches 'Broadcast channels,' a one-to-many Instagram chat feature

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced "Broadcast channels," a new feature on Instagram. Broadcast channels allow creators to share public, one-to-many messages with their followers to keep them engaged and updated.

Creators can use text, photos, videos, and audio clips in channels. Those who offer subscriptions can also create broadcast channels limited to paid subscribers. Those who join channels can react to content and vote in polls, but they cannot participate in a conversation directly. Followers can also leave or mute broadcast channels at any time, or disable notifications for a creator's broadcast channel.

Mark Zuckerberg demonstrating Broadcast Channels with his own "Meta Channel"

Meta is currently testing the new feature with select creators in the U.S. today, such as content creator Austin Sprinz, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, streamer Valkyrae, mixed martial artist Gilbert Burns, and digital creator Lonnie IIV. Other creators interested in testing out the feature can sign up via Instagram through this link.

What's more, Meta plans to add new features to channels, such as the ability to bring another creator into a channel to discuss collaborations and collect questions for AMAs (ask me anythings). Channels are currently accessible on Instagram only and will be available to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.