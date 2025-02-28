Meta to launch an standalone AI app to take on ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and other chatbots

Image via Depositphotos

It was recently reported that Meta is looking to capitalize on TikTok's gloomy future in the US by launching a separate Reels app. Now, it appears that Meta wants to leave no stone unturned and is likely to launch a standalone Meta AI app to compete with AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot, and others.

According to CNBC, Meta plans to release a separate Meta AI app, much like how Google launched the Gemini app and how Elon Musk's xAI, launched the Grok AI app. The Meta AI app, anticipated to launch later this year, will have its own separate identity. Currently, the Meta AI chatbot is available on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

This move is a part of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's AI push to improve their products including Meta AI, and make it a leader in the AI space, similar to OpenAI and Google. Multiple employees have also suggested that the company is putting pressure to work "seven days a week to keep pace in the AI race."

In a January memo announcing layoffs, Zuckerberg said to employees, "Meta is working on building some of the most important technologies of the world. AI, glasses as the next computing platform, and the future of social media. This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams."

Meta AI was introduced in September 2023 but became popular in April 2024, when it was implemented across Meta apps. However, aside from Meta apps, the AI chatbot can be accessed through Meta's website and doesn't have a standalone app, unlike ChatGPT or Gemini. A separate Meta AI app will allow users to interact with the AI chatbot in a much more personalized way and keep track of their conversations.

Shortly after the information about Meta AI's standalone app surfaced, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared a sarcastic post:

ok fine maybe we'll do a social app https://t.co/663VkHN4qB — Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2025

A separate Meta AI app could also allow users to use it across Meta products such as Meta's smart glasses—an idea Zuckerberg has publicly acknowledged. Meta is also considering a paid subscription service to Meta AI, similar to OpenAI and Microsoft.