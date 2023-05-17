Meta users in the UK can now pay for verification on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has expanded its paid verification program, Meta Verified, to the United Kingdom. The subscription plan targets creators and offers benefits such as proactive impersonation protection, customer support, and a blue badge for verification. It is priced at £9.99 per month for Instagram and Facebook, separately.

The program was initially introduced in Australia and New Zealand in February and then available to users in the US in March. Meta's decision to launch its verified program followed Twitter's re-launch of its subscription plan, Twitter Blue, which also includes paid verification.

Meta Verified was announced in the UK through the Meta Creators Community UK group. According to Matt Navarra, they took into account feedback from emerging creators.

It is important to note that users must pay separately for Instagram and Facebook verification. To be eligible for the subscription plan, users must be at least 18 years old, enable two-factor verification, and undergo identity verification by submitting a government ID. However, privacy advocates have raised concerns regarding Meta's requirement for subscribers to use display names that match their government IDs.

Unlike Twitter, Meta will retain legacy verification badges for prominent accounts instead of removing them. However, there needs to be a clear visual differentiation between the legacy verification badge and the new subscription verification badge for Meta Verified.

Sources: Matt Navarra, TechCrunch