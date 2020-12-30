Metro: Last Light Redux is free to claim on GOG for the next 48 hours

The GOG store kicked off its winter sale two weeks ago with a giveaway of Prison Architect, and now, with the sale coming to a close soon, the store is back with another freebie to claim. The CD Projekt-run DRM-free store is offering 4A Games' Metro: Last Light Redux this time, with the promotion running for the next two days.

Picking up from where Metro 2033 left off, the post-apocalyptic shooter once again puts players into the shoes of Artyom, a soldier living in the Moscow Metro following a nuclear armageddon. Alongside the returning highly immersive gameplay elements that utilize zero UI, the game offers new metro systems to explore, overworld excursions, and a story revolving around the Dark Ones.

The Epic Games Store gave away the first game, Metro: 2033 Redux, just a week ago, so anyone who managed to pick that up now can continue the story without having to fork over any extra cash. Here are the minimum requirements:

System: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Dual Core CPU (2.2+ GHz Dual Core CPU or better)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB or better

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 10 GB available space

The Metro: Last Light giveaway lasts until 2 PM UTC on January 1, 2021. To claim it, either head to the game's GOG page or the store's front page, where the claiming banner can be found a little way down. The GOG winter sale is slated to end on January 4 and currently boasts having over 3,500 DRM-free deals available.