Microsoft 365 app for Windows and the web will add file sharing features and more soon

The Microsoft 365 app allows consumer subscribers of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans to access all of the apps (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and more) in one central location. Today, Microsoft announced some new features will be rolling out during the next few weeks of December for the Windows and web versions of the Microsoft 365 app.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, it was revealed that the Microsoft 365 app will soon add file-sharing and deletion features from its Home or My Content screen. To share files, users will just need to click on the More options button next to the file they want to share, and then they can select Share and the details of where the file is going.

To delete a file, the user once again will click on the More Options button, select Delete, and then press the Yes, Delete option. All deleted files will be placed in the OneDrive Recycle Bin folder.

Another feature that's recently been added to the Microsoft 365 app will make it easier for people to find the right app they need for a particular task. Microsoft says:

By answering a short 2-question survey, you can find the best tool for your tasks and make the best use of the various Microsoft 365 apps available.

A similar feature will give Microsoft 365 app users more information on new apps and features they might not know about:

The Apps section includes featured app cards with engaging content and videos from product experts who share fun tips and tricks to get started on a new or current project with apps like Clipchamp and Designer.

Microsoft says all of these new features will be added to the Microsoft 365 Windows and web apps for consumer subscribers by the end of 2023.