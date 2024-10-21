Microsoft 365 Copilot officially adds support for 12 more languages

Back in August, Microsoft announced it would be adding support for more languages to its Microsoft 365 Copilot generative AI service in the near future. Today, the company confirmed that 12 more languages are now available for those users.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated the 12 new languages are as follows:

Bulgarian

Croatian

Estonia

Greek

Indonesian

Latvian

Lithuanian

Romanian

Serbian (Latin)

Slovak

Slovenian

Vietnamese

With these new entries, Microsoft 365 Copilot now officially supports 42 languages. In early September the company added support for the Welsh and Catalan languages.

In today's update, Microsoft stated two more additional languages for the service, Indonesian and Serbian, started rolling out to Microsoft 365 in mid-October but won't become fully available for all customers until sometime in early November.

Also, Microsoft stated that in terms of using the Serbian language, users who access it for Teams meeting transcripts will see they show up with the Cyrillic script, rather than Latin script. The company stated they are trying to fix this issue but did not offer a specific date on when this will be resolved.

Of course, you can expect to see even more supported languages to be added to Microsoft 365 Copilot in the future but today, the company didn't offer any additional information on those additional languages.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is the recently branded name change for the service (before mid-September it was known as Copilot for Microsoft 365). As part of the branding change, it also announced new features, including ways for businesses to create Copilot Agents in Copilot Studio. Earlier today, the company confirmed that it will launch that feature in a public preview sometime in November, after its annual Ignite event. It also announced 10 more autonomous agents today for Dynamics 365 users to help with various jobs and tasks.