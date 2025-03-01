Microsoft 365 Exchange, Outlook down, preliminary details about outage shared

Microsoft has confirmed that Microsoft 365 services like Outlook are currently down. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. As such, users will be unable to access such Outlook features and services. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "MO1020913".

We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services. Additional details can be found under MO1020913 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

From the user comments on the M365 Status X thread, it appears that the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal is also inaccessible.

We will update the post once more details are available.