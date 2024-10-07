Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out two new virtual pens in OneNote for Windows

If you are a member of the Microsoft 365 Insider program and you also use the company's OneNote digital notetaking app for Windows, you can check out two new digital pens before they are generally available for all OneNote Windows users.

In a blog post, Microsoft says one of the new pens that has been added to OneNote is a Fountain Pen. When selected in the app, the company says users will be able to take digital notes with "thinner lines and detail lettering." OneNote also allows changing the thickness of the digital pen with different speeds and pressure points.

The other new digital pen option for OneNote is Brush Pen. The blog states:

Brush Pen allows you to create artistic letters with minimal effort. It is directional which ensures that the thickness updates automatically based on the direction of the stroke.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the new Fountain and Brush pen options in the Draw tab in OneNote or by clicking on the Add Pen button.

In addition to the new pen options in OneNote, Microsoft has also made an overall refresh of all of the pen icons in the app. The company says that this will offer users "a new refreshed and coherent look across your favorite productivity apps."

Members of the Insiders program will need to update their OneNote app to Windows Version 2408 (Build 18011.20000) or later to check out the new pens and the updated icons. There's no word on when these features will become generally available.

In the last few months, Insiders have been able to try out a new interactive ink tutorial in the OneNote app. They have also been able to check out a feature that lets the Copilot AI assistant analyst handwritten notes in the OneNote app.