Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will launch a new calendar feature in November

Welcome once again to our weekly look at what's new on the Microsoft 365 roadmap website. In case you are not aware, the site offers up info on what's to come from Microsoft's productivity apps.

This week, the site has posted word that there will be a new calendar feature added to Microsoft Teams sometime in November for PC and Mac platforms:

The new calendar in Teams combines rich productivity features and the latest innovations like Microsoft Copilot, to help users more seamlessly manage their schedules, prepare for and recap meetings, and even identify optimal days for in-office collaboration. The new calendar in Teams is designed to be familiar and reliable, as it’s one unified calendar that works across new Outlook for Windows, Outlook on the web, Microsoft Places, and now Microsoft Teams. With this update, users will see the ‘New calendar’ toggle at the top right of the calendar app in Teams.

The listing also says that the new calendar feature in Teams will actually be turned off by default, but can be enabled by clicking on that "New calendar" toggle when it rolls out.

Another feature that's coming in November for Teams on the PC, iOS, and Android platforms is targeting meeting organizers;

We are expanding the existing ‘Turn off copying or forwarding of meeting chat’ control for meeting organizers to include live captions, transcription, and meeting recap. With this change, meeting organizers with eligible licenses will see a control called ‘Turn off copying and forwarding of meeting chat, live captions, and transcript’ in the meeting options. When this control is enabled, meeting participants won’t be able to copy the meeting chat, live captions, live transcript, or any insights generated from intelligent meeting recap.

Moving on from Teams, Microsoft has announced that Outlook for the PC, web, iOS, and Android apps will get a better way to organize their emails via Copilot in December.

Prioritize my inbox by Copilot marks high priority mails in your inbox and provides a short summary of the mail's importance in the message list and the reading pane. Mails can be sorted and filtered by Copilot's priority. In Web and New Outlook for Windows, you can also choose to have Copilot mark low priority mails.

Finally, there's a new listing that shows that Copilot Chat will be added to the web version of OneNote sometime in January 2025.

That's it for our look at the Microsoft 365 roadmap site this week. Come back in seven days for the highlights on the site for the next week.