Microsoft adds new features to Copilot Dashboard, including a way to track adoption trends

Microsoft not only sells access to its Copilot generative AI service to businesses and organizations, it also lets them track how their employees use it with Copilot Dashboard. Today, the company revealed some new features that are now rolling out for Copilot Dashboard admins as part of a monthly update.

In a blog post. Microsoft stated that Copilot Dashboard has a new feature called Trendline. It allows businesses to track how Copilot has been adopted over a six month period. It stated:

See overall adoption metrics like the number of Copilot-licensed employees and active users. Discover the impact of Copilot over time - find out how many hours Copilot has saved, how many emails were sent with its assistance, and how many meetings it summarized.

Copilot Dashboard also has a new Copilot Value Calculator. This allows businesses to customize and determine the value of using Copilot. This is accomplished by multiplying any hours of workers that were helped by Copilot, using an average hourly monetary number. Microsoft says this has been set by default to $72 an hour, but the Value Calculator allows businesses to change that default.

In addition, Copilot Dashboard has added metric guidance to help compare how different groups in a business or organization use Copilot. It can also be used to compare people who use Copilot in a business versus people who do not.

Finally, admins and Copilot leaders can now offer access to Dashboard data to others. Microsoft says:

Designated delegates, such as the leader’s chief of staff or direct reports, will be able to view Copilot Dashboard insights and use them to make data-driven decisions.

Copilot Dashboard is now available for most licensed users of Copilot for Microsoft 365. Any business with less than 50 of those licenses will only be able to access a limited amount of Dashboard features.