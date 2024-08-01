Microsoft adds new functions for the Commute map feature on the Bing Android app

In August of 2023, Microsoft added a feature to the Bing mobile app for Android users. It was a Commute feature that let users see the traffic, travel time, and any traffic issues from their home to work, and vice versa with Bing Maps.

Today, Microsoft announced an improvement in the Commute feature for the Bing Android app. In a post on the Bing blog, Microsoft stated they had received feedback from users, telling them they do more than just go from home to work and back again for their commute and wanted a way to add those specific places as well.

Microsoft stated:

Just press the “+” sign in the commute screen and the “Add a place" dialog will pop up and offer you to either enter a location or choose one from the map. So as requested, we have started the new extra destinations experience for Android Commute option within the Bing Application for Android.

This means the Bing Android app can now add other places that you made travel to on your daily commute route, such as your kids' school or other locations where you might be needed for work.

Just a reminder: Android Bing app users who wish to provide feedback about that app can simply shake the smartphone while the app is running until they see the option to offer feedback show up on the screen.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would be ending support for Bing Maps for Enterprise. It currently is no longer accepting any new business customers for the service. Current users who are signed up to use it with the free and basic tiers will no longer be able to use it after June 30, 2025. Customers who have a full enterprise license for the service still have a lot of time to access it, but it will be closed for those users on June 30, 2028.