Microsoft announces its first data center in Thailand, pledges AI upskilling for 100k people

Microsoft has announced its plans to build a new data center in Thailand. The data center, which will be a first in the region, will expand Microsoft's enterprise-grade cloud services and enhance the underlying cloud and AI infrastructure for the region.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO﻿ Satya Nadella said in a statement:

“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future. Our new datacenter region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country – and will help Thai organizations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth.”

As mentioned by Nadella, Microsoft has pledged to provide AI skilling opportunities for over 100,000 people in Thailand to build a skilled tech workforce and support the nation's growing developer community, which is crucial for driving innovation and economic growth.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, said on X (translated to English):

Thank you Mr. Satya Nadella and Microsoft once again for believing in Thailand's potential and setting up the Data and AI Center in Thailand. The government is ready to make changes and provide convenience. and elevate Thailand's digital level By investing in structures to raise the level of AI and Cloud Technology so that Thailand is ready to be a home for the global tech industry. In addition, thanks to Thai startups that are a magnet. Attract foreign companies like Microsoft to be more interested in Thailand.

The news comes after the company recently announced that it is investing $1.7 billion in the construction of new data centers and cloud computing infrastructure in the neighboring country of Indonesia.

Research suggests that AI could boost Southeast Asia's economy by almost $1 trillion by 2030, with Thailand potentially gaining $117 billion out of this pie. To make the most out of this opportunity, it is crucial to have a workforce skilled in AI. Microsoft has pledged to provide AI training for 2.5 million people in ASEAN countries by 2025, working with governments, nonprofits, and businesses in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Microsoft joins the slew of companies expanding data centers worldwide, fueled by an increase in demand for AI and cloud computing. Recently, Google and AWS have also announced plans to expand their data center infrastructure in various regions.