Microsoft announces support for Google's open Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol

Last month, Google announced a new open protocol called Agent2Agent (A2A), supported by several industry leaders. This new A2A protocol is not an alternative to Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP); rather, it complements it. A2A will enable AI agents to communicate with each other, securely exchange data, and coordinate actions across various enterprise platforms and applications.

Developers can build agents that connect with any other agent using the A2A protocol, allowing users to leverage multiple agents from different providers through a single agent call. Today, Microsoft announced support for the Agent2Agent (A2A) open protocol. Both Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio will support the A2A protocol, allowing agents to collaborate across clouds, platforms, and organizations.

Yina Arenas, Vice President of Product, Azure AI Foundry and Bas Brekelmans, CTO of Copilot Studio, wrote the following regarding the A2A protocol support:

We’re aligning with the broader industry push for shared agent protocols—doing what we’ve always done: embracing openness, supporting real-world developers, and turning experimentation into enterprise-grade platforms. Our goal is simple: empower both pro and citizen developers to build agents that interoperate across clouds and frameworks.

With A2A support from Microsoft, developers and enterprises can expect the following:

Azure AI Foundry customers can build complex, multi-agent workflows that span internal copilots, partner tools, and production infrastructure—while maintaining governance and SLAs.

Copilot Studio agents will be able to securely invoke external agents, including those built with other platforms or hosted outside Microsoft.

Enterprises gain a path to composable, intelligent systems that scale across organizational and cloud boundaries.

Microsoft also confirmed that it will contribute to the A2A protocol to accelerate its development and adoption across the industry. In fact, Microsoft has already joined the A2A working group on GitHub to contribute to its spec and tooling. It is important to highlight that Microsoft has already been contributing to the Model Context Protocol (MCP).