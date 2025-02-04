Microsoft announces the date of its developer conference Build 2025

Microsoft has several large-scale events happening every year, and the Build developer conference is one of the biggest. For many developers around the globe, Build is the flagship event from the software giant where they can learn about new tools, create new connections, and sharpen their skills. Now, Microsoft has announced the dates of this year's Build conference.

Typically, Microsoft holds its Build conference in May every year. 2025 is no exception, so mark May 19-22 in your calendar if you want to attend the conference or follow its announcements online. Interestingly, last year, Build happened on nearly the same date, on May 21-23. Also, it was a three-day event, while this year, developers will get one more.

As usual, the Build conference will happen in Seattle, Washington. Microsoft announced the upcoming event on X, teasing "a new path forward."

We’re building a new path forward. Come join us at #MSBuild, May 19 – 22, 2025. https://t.co/MflbdY5UAh pic.twitter.com/YbRLwmepK1 — Microsoft Events (@events_msft) February 4, 2025

As of right now, there are not that many details about what we will see during the conference (you can bet Microsoft will talk a lot about artificial intelligence, Copilot, and other AI-powered things). The official Microsoft Build website has no schedule or any information so far apart from the date and a "Get notified" button. You can expect Microsoft to publish the event schedule and other information as we get closer to the conference in May. Neowin will cover all the important announcements, so stay tuned.