Microsoft announces the next Xbox game to hit PlayStation will be Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Microsoft's recent moves to become a multiplatform publisher have resulted in several of its Xbox titles coming over to PlayStation consoles. So far, this has included hits like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires, and more. Today, another announcement came through, revealing the latest Xbox title to hit PlayStation consoles: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Microsoft-owned developer Ninja Theory.

Originally launched in May of 2024, the action-adventure game with a focus on narrative elements landed as a sequel to the 2017 installment, continuing the Orcadian warrior Senua's struggle.

"At Ninja Theory we have a rich heritage of releasing games on PlayStation, starting with Heavenly Sword back in 2007," says Ninja Theory in a new blog post today. "If you’re familiar with our history, you’ll know that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017. Developed by a small, passionate team, it resonated with so many of you, the players."

Today on the one year anniversary of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we have a special update for you on the game. pic.twitter.com/vox1KqVE9f — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 21, 2025

The studio says that it has been working on bringing the new entry to PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro for the past few months. "This version of the game will include some additional new features, which will also be released at the same time as a free update for players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC and Steam," adds Ninja Theory. It did not elaborate on what these features will be.

Unfortunately, a firm release date hasn't been attached to the port project.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is coming to PlayStation 5 sometime in summer 2025. While the full release date hasn't been announced, those interested in the PlayStation 5 version can wishlist it here. The title is already available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.