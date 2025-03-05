Microsoft announces two new AI agents targeting sales teams

Today, Microsoft announced two new AI agents, Sales Agent and Sales Chat, targeting sales teams within organizations. These new agents will allow sellers to focus on higher-value activities and win sales for their organizations.

The new Sales Agent can work autonomously by researching leads, setting up meetings, and reaching out to customers. For low-impact leads, Microsoft claims that Sales Agent can even complete a sale. Sales Agent uses data like price sheets from CRM and the web and Microsoft 365 data such as emails and meetings to personalize every response to the leads.

The new Sales Chat agent helps sales reps prepare for new account customer meetings with information based on CRM data, presentations, discussions, emails, and the web. For example, they can ask something like, “give me a list of deals that are at risk of falling through,” “what should I know going into tomorrow’s meeting with this customer?” or “help me create a plan to close this deal.”

Both new agents will be available in public preview in May 2025 for Dynamics 365 and Salesforce. These agents can be accessed in both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat. The previously announced Customer Intent, Customer Knowledge Management, Case Management, Scheduling Operations, and Sales Order agents for Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be available later this month.

Microsoft also announced the AI Accelerator for Sales program to help customers transform their sales organizations using Microsoft 365 Copilot and agents and migrate off legacy CRM system vendors. This program includes the following:

Microsoft 365 Copilot to empower every salesperson with an AI assistant.

Prebuilt agents to accelerate time to value for common sales processes, including the Sales Research Agent, new to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales that uses deep research to help drive strategic decisions.

Custom agents with Microsoft Copilot Studio to automate bespoke sales processes.

Model fine-tuning by Microsoft AI experts, further tailoring AI models and agents to your unique business needs.

Dynamics 365 Sales to manage customer accounts and drive sales from lead to close.

White-glove engagement, working hand in hand with Microsoft’s AI experts.

The AI Accelerator for Sales program will be available for select customers on April 1, 2025.