Microsoft bolsters security for personal devices on corporate networks

Microsoft has announced more controls for admins to ensure personal devices connecting to corporate networks do so in a more secure way. By combining Edge for Business, Intune, and Purview, Microsoft says you can create a more secure browsing experience for employees, while controlling network access and data permissions.

Microsoft is implementing device health checks with Intune. These health checks ensure devices meet stringent security requirements before they’re able to access corporate data. App protection policies that require users to use Edge for Business to access corporate resources complement Intune’s health checks.

With the latest updates, Purview now has data security controls that extend to Edge for Business on personal and unmanaged devices. With these controls, you can set different access levels for different resources, for example, access to benefits brochures could be unrestricted, while access to records containing personal information is restricted. Microsoft said this will help you balance productivity with protection.

Microsoft says these changes are available with Microsoft 365 E5 licenses in the coming weeks as preview features.

If you have a Microsoft 365 E3 plan, you can extend consistent data protections across users’ work profiles. Just configure Intune for personal and unmanaged devices. Intune provides “secure personal and unmanaged device access to corporate resources with extensive app protection and configuration capabilities”.

In addition to all of this, admins can combine Purview and Edge for Business to prevent users from entering sensitive data into public AI services including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Admins can also restrict access altogether for services that don’t meet compliance standards.

More information is available on the Microsoft Tech Community website.