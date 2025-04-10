Microsoft brags about 'significant performance improvements' in Edge 134

Microsoft has announced that Edge 134 has achieved 'significant performance improvements,' making it 9% faster than 133, based on the Speedometer 3.0 benchmark. This comes two months after the company showcased better responsiveness in Edge, thanks to its switch from React to WebUI 2.0.

With every release of Microsoft Edge, we care about delivering better performance so that you can spend less time waiting and more time browsing. This is why we have features like sleeping tabs and startup boost, which are a big help for performance.

The company says that the Speedometer 3.0 benchmark recorded a 6% jump from 3% to 9% between Edge 133 and 134. The test was carried out on a Windows 11 machine with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5.

Note that you may not experience the same improvements Microsoft is reporting on your machine, as performance metrics are influenced by a number of factors like your hardware, how many applications are open and running on it, and more.

Microsoft attributes the jump in speed between 133 and 134 to the focus it put on "optimizing speed" and the code changes it made to Edge and the Chromium engine that powers it.

It also adds that based on its own field telemetry, when compared to Edge 133, 134 is 1.3% faster at navigation, starts up 2% faster, and offers a 5-7% improvement in the responsiveness of web pages.

Edge 134 landed in the stable channel a little over a month ago and brought several updates, including the removal of the “Add account” option for Entra ID users, the deprecation of Microsoft Search in Bing, and seamless link opening in Teams on macOS with Edge.

The update also introduced a preview of a new policy to protect against scareware attacks and improvements to Edge settings with a more responsive interface. You can grab Edge 134 from our software page.