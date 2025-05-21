Microsoft brings over 50 classic Activision games to Game Pass via new Retro Classics app

In a surprise announcement, Microsoft today revealed the Retro Classics app, a brand-new resource for Game Pass members that features dozens of classic titles. As is evident by its name, the app specializes in retro classics, and the focus is on Activision-published games that landed back in the 80s and 90s.

Arriving as a partnership between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, the app is available to all Game Pass subscribers. Considering the age of the games, a wide variety of consoles are listed when sorting, including the original PlayStation. It seems more games are planned for the app too.

The games have gamepad and keyboard controls, instructions on how to play through them, in-game daily challenges, and even achievements.

Here's everything included in the launch version of Retro Classics:

Activision Prototype #1

Atlantis

Atlantis 2

Barnstorming

Baseball

Beamrider

Bloody Human Freeway

Boxing

Bridge

Caesar 2

Checkers

Chopper Command

Commando

Conquests of the Longbow

Cosmic Ark

Crackpots

Decathlon

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragster

Enduro

Fathom

Fire Fighter

Fishing Derby

Freddie Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist

Freeway

Frostbite

Grand Prix

H.E.R.O.

Kaboom! Laser Blast

MechWarrior

MechWarrior 2

Megamania

Pitfall

Pitfall 2

Police Quest

Pressure Cooker

Quest for Glory

Riddle of the Sphinx

River Raid

River Raid 2

Robot Tank

Sky Jinks

Space Quest 2

Space Quest 6

Space Treat Deluxe

Spider Fighter

Star Voyager

Tennis

The Adventures of Willy Beamish

The Dagger of Amon Ra

Thwocker

Title Match Pro Wrestling

Torin's Passage

Trick Shot

Vault Assault

Venetian Blinds

Zork: The Great Underground Empire

Zork: Zero

"This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices," added the company.

The new Retro Classics app is available on PC, Xbox consoles, as well as all cloud-supported platforms, including Smart TVs, VR headsets, and more as a part of Game Pass.