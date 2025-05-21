Microsoft brings over 50 classic Activision games to Game Pass via new Retro Classics app

In a surprise announcement, Microsoft today revealed the Retro Classics app, a brand-new resource for Game Pass members that features dozens of classic titles. As is evident by its name, the app specializes in retro classics, and the focus is on Activision-published games that landed back in the 80s and 90s.
Arriving as a partnership between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, the app is available to all Game Pass subscribers. Considering the age of the games, a wide variety of consoles are listed when sorting, including the original PlayStation. It seems more games are planned for the app too.
The games have gamepad and keyboard controls, instructions on how to play through them, in-game daily challenges, and even achievements.
Here's everything included in the launch version of Retro Classics:
|
|
"This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices," added the company.
The new Retro Classics app is available on PC, Xbox consoles, as well as all cloud-supported platforms, including Smart TVs, VR headsets, and more as a part of Game Pass.
0 Comments - Add comment