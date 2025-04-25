Microsoft brings the ability to link to slides to PowerPoint on the web

Microsoft just rolled out a new feature for PowerPoint on the web that lets you link directly to another slide in the same presentation. This comes after a bunch of updates it's been making to PowerPoint, like adding Copilot to help you create slides from documents and making comments stick to content even when you move or copy things around.

Previously, the slide-linking feature was primarily confined to the Windows and Mac desktop applications. Microsoft says:

Any links to slides that are added while in PowerPoint for Windows or for Mac now also function when a presentation is opened in a web browser, and vice-versa – making your workflow and edits seamless across platforms.

Using the feature in PowerPoint for the web is straightforward. You open your presentation, highlight the text you want to turn into a link, go to the Insert tab, and select the Link icon. From there, you choose "This Presentation" and select the desired slide by its number or title from a dropdown menu before selecting Insert. Once created, the hyperlinked text appears green and underlined, and clicking it takes you directly to the linked slide. A quick shortcut for this action is Ctrl + K.

The company highlighted several practical scenarios where this feature proves useful. Users can build interactive tables of contents at the beginning of a presentation, allowing viewers to navigate easily. Links can also be used to connect key points to more detailed slides, letting the audience delve deeper into topics if they choose. For longer or comprehensive presentations, slide links provide a quick and efficient way to jump to relevant sections. The feature is available to all PowerPoint for the web users right now.