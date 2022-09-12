Microsoft builds proof-of-concept to enable e-signatures during Teams meetings

Microsoft has announced that it has developed a proof-of-concept solution that allows digital signatures to be made during Teams meetings. The company said that e-signature providers will be able to implement the solution.

With a few clicks, a Teams participant will be able to share a document that needs signing with the rest of the group. Participants can tap on the field that they need to sign, and Teams SSO will enable seamless signing of the document. Microsoft said that some common documents in meetings that need to be signed include purchase agreements, incoming invoices, and NDAs.

Given the professional nature of Microsoft Teams, it’s not difficult to learn that e-signature support has been a common feature request. At the current time, the solution is available in the desktop Teams client and support will be added for the mobile and web clients soon. Additionally, the functionality is only available for users from the same organization or tenant, but availability for guest and anonymous users will also arrive in due time.

For anyone that wants to dig into the code, Microsoft has made it available on GitHub. The company said that the code can be adapted, so providers can change the type of signature that’s needed with options including a manual signature, electronic signature, or certificate-based signature. The code can also be adapted for other scenarios, such as accepting changes in documents or code reviews.