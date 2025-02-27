Microsoft completes EU Data Boundary solution

In 2021, Microsoft first announced the EU Data Boundary solution for the Microsoft Cloud. Through the EU Data Boundary solution, customers can store and process their customer data within the EU for Microsoft 365, Azure, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365 services.

To maintain high quality, stability, and security for its customers, Microsoft planned the roll out of the EU Data Boundary in phases. Phase 1 started in January 2023, enabling the storage and processing of customer data for core services including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure. Phase 2 started in January 2024, and it included pseudonymized personal data to ensure data that prevents direct identification remains within the EU regions.

Microsoft today announced the completion of the EU Data Boundary with the Phase 3 rollout. In Phase 3, when customers in the EU and EFTA request technical support for services such as Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365, the professional services data, including logs shared by customers and support case notes generated by Microsoft, will be stored within the EU and EFTA regions.

Microsoft highlighted that implementing this EU Data Boundary solution involved a massive, multi-year engineering effort across hundreds of Microsoft product teams and thousands of developers around the globe.

The EU Data Boundary consists of the following countries in the EU and EFTA:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

Julie Brill, Corporate Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, and Paul Lorimer, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft 365, wrote the following regarding the completion of the EU Data Boundary solution:

At Microsoft, we believe cloud technology can be innovative, secure, and built to honor European values. The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud is another example of how we are working to empower European organizations with the solutions and tools they need to grow and thrive in a modern, secure cloud environment.

By ensuring data remains within regional boundaries, Microsoft has addressed critical privacy concerns and reinforced trust with its European customer base.