Microsoft confirms a bug with emoji panel in Windows 11 build 26120.1350

Last week, on August 9, 2024, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 build for testing in the Dev Channel. It arrived under build number 26120.1350 and introduced several changes and new features, such as an AirDrop-like file sharing between PCs and Android phones, Task Manager and Windows Sandbox fixes, and more.

Of course, being a preview build, 26120.1350 contains a fair share of bugs and known issues. In addition to those mentioned in the original announcement from August 9, Microsoft has now revised the release notes to warn users that build 26120.1350 contains a bug with the emoji panel dismissing itself automatically.

If you notice that the emoji panel disappears after certain scenarios, like opening the kaomoji or symbol tab or selecting an emoji, you are not alone—Microsoft is aware of the issue, and it is working on finding its root. Here is what the company added to the release notes for build 26120.1350 (that June 13 is probably a typo and should be August 13):

"[ADDED 6/13] We are working on the fix for an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji."

Unfortunately, Microsoft rarely announces additional changes and revisions for already-released build changelogs, so tweaks like that with information about new known bugs or other things could go unnoticed. Fortunately, the new emoji panel bug is not a big deal, so there is no need to panic if you are already on build 26120.1350.

The latest Dev build has other bugs you should beware of (which are why you should never run preview builds on mission-critical devices), such as Task Manager crashing when switching between pages or error 0x800f081 when adding languages or optional features. You can check out the full release notes for build 26120.1350 in our dedicated article.