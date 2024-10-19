Microsoft confirms another bug causing blue screens of death in Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 version 24H2 is a big feature update with a full OS swap, which means it has its own list of known bugs and issues. Some of those issues are quite severe and cause blue screens of death, which is why Microsoft blocked the update to 24H2 on affected devices. Now, however, we have another known bug that causes system crashes. This time, it occurs on PCs with the Voicemeeter app.

According to a notification that Microsoft published in the official documentation, Windows 11 version 24H2 with the Voicemeeter app installed crashes to a blue screen of death with the MEMORY_MANAGEMENT error code. That happens due to compatibility issues between Voicemeeter's driver and the operating system's memory manager.

Like with other severe issues and bugs, Microsoft placed a compatibility hold on systems with the Voicemeeter app. Therefore, you will not see Windows Update offering version 24H2 when attempting to check for updates. Microsoft also strongly suggests that you do not update your system manually with the Installation Assistant or the Media Creation Tool. However, removing the Voicemeeter app might clear the block after some time (up to 24 hours).

For now, the only workaround is to uninstall Voicemeeter and all of its components. Alternatively, you can wait for VB-Adusio Software to release a newer version with the necessary fixes. Microsoft says it will provide updated info once it is available. Another thing worth noting is that the compatibility issue only affects client systems with Windows 11 version 24H2. Older versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10 are unaffected.

If you plan to update to Windows 11 version 24H2, including unsupported devices, be sure to check out other known issues, such as apps freezing when the integrated camera is in use, problems with Asus devices (some of them are currently blocked from getting version 24H2)