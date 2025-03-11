Microsoft Copilot app on Windows gets press to talk capability

Microsoft today announced the rollout of a new Copilot app on Windows via the Microsoft Store for Windows Insiders. This update brings the new "Press to talk" capability that will allow users to speak with Copilot using a hotkey. This feature will allow users to enjoy instant responses from Copilot without disrupting their workflow.

To access this new "Press to talk" capability of Copilot, users can press the Alt + Spacebar for 2 seconds on their keyboard. To end the conversation, they can just press the Esc key. After invoking Copilot, if the user does not speak for several seconds, Copilot will automatically end the conversation. Also, when the conversation is over, the microphone icon that appears on the screen will disappear automatically.

The updated Copilot app version 1.25024.100.0 is now rolling out across all Insider Channels, and you can download it via the Microsoft Store. Microsoft also mentioned that these new features are gradually rolling out, so not all Windows Insiders will see the new features right away.

Last week, Microsoft released a truly native Copilot app for Windows. The native XAML Copilot app came with a new side panel where users can easily start a new conversation and see their conversation history. Additionally, the updated app allowed users to ask questions about their Windows PC, like “How do I increase the brightness of this device?” and Copilot will offer answers depending on their current version of Windows.

In case you missed it, Microsoft also recently released a Copilot app for Mac users. It is now available in the Apple App Store with a few additional features, such as a compact search bar for quick conversations with the service.

These updates reflect Microsoft's ongoing efforts to integrate Copilot more deeply into its operating systems, making AI assistance more accessible and efficient.