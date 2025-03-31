Microsoft Copilot+ PC special features now available on AMD and Intel Windows 11 systems

Earlier today, Neowin noticed that today is the last day for Microsoft's Surface (Copilot+ PC) trade-in promotion program, where eligible users can get up to $550. Coincidentally, the company is also releasing the Copilot+ PC "exclusive" features on Intel and AMD devices today. Many of these features have already been available on Qualcomm Snapdragon X PCs.

If you are not familiar with it, Microsoft uses the Copilot+ PC badge to indicate systems that can deliver 40+ AI TOPS (tera operations per second) and the company feels that certain AI features in its OS should work best if this metric is met.

Some of these special features include Live Captions, Cocreator in Paint, Restyle Image and Image Cocreator in the Photos app. Microsoft writes:

Last year, we introduced Copilot+ PCs — the fastest, most intelligent and secure Windows PCs ever created. Since then, our Copilot+ PC portfolio has continued to evolve with the introduction of new silicon, devices and AI experiences. Today marks another milestone as we roll out exclusive Copilot+ PC experiences like Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image and Image Creator across all Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V and Snapdragon X Series processors. We’re also excited to introduce unique Voice Access capabilities for Copilot+ PCs, which are now available on Snapdragon X Series-powered devices and will roll out to others later this year.

Microsoft notes that the recent March non-security optional preview update (C-release) under KB5053656 brought in these features, and more of them would be gradually released via the controlled feature rollout (CFR) option:

Some of these innovative experiences for Copilot+ PCs are available via the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update (which requires the November 2024 non-security preview update). Over the next month, we will gradually roll out these features via the Windows controlled feature rollout (CFR) to consumers.

You can view the announcement blog post here on Microsoft's official website.