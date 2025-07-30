Microsoft Copilot tests 'Smart' mode, with GPT-5 likely under the hood

Microsoft provides various modes that let users customize how Copilot behaves. Unlike most other AI assistants that rely on a model selector, Microsoft has opted for a more streamlined approach. This makes it easy for even non-technical users to choose the right mode without needing to understand which model is being used.

Copilot already offers the following modes, and each of these modes serves a different purpose.

Quick Response (can provide a response in 2-3 seconds)

Think Deeper (can provide a response in approximately 30 seconds)

Deep Research (can provide a response in about 10 minutes)

Deep Research in Copilot does the same as ChatGPT's Deep Research feature. It allows users to do complex, multi-step research tasks efficiently, which would normally take several hours to complete.

Think Deeper in Copilot uses OpenAI's latest reasoning models, like o4-mini, to help users solve tough math problems, manage complex home projects, and more. This feature can deliver detailed, step-by-step answers to challenging questions.

Today, some users have begun spotting a new, unannounced mode in Copilot called ‘Smart.’ According to Microsoft, this mode allows Copilot to adjust its thinking, either faster or more deeply, depending on the task at hand. While it may seem simple on the surface, this feature is a unique capability tied to the highly anticipated GPT-5 model from OpenAI.

With GPT-5, OpenAI is expected to unify its o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can decide whether to think for a long time. For general users, the free tier of ChatGPT is expected to offer unlimited access to the forthcoming GPT-5 model at the standard intelligence level. Plus tier subscribers will have the option to run GPT-5 at a higher intelligence setting, while Pro tier subscribers can utilize GPT-5 at an even more advanced level of intelligence.

The introduction of the upcoming 'Smart' mode suggests a future where Gen AI assistants are more intuitive, automatically adapting to user queries without explicit model or mode selection.

Image Credit: Bughunter Nerd on X