Microsoft Copilot's Scheduled Prompts feature allows you to automate Copilot prompts

For Copilot users in the enterprise, Microsoft recently rolled out a new feature called Scheduled Prompts. As the name suggests, Scheduled Prompts allow users to automate Copilot prompts to run at specific times or intervals. This is particularly useful for prompts that are run regularly. For example, you can schedule Copilot to summarize your new emails every morning.

Once Copilot executes a Scheduled Prompt, the response is available in your Copilot chat history. Newly run prompts appear bolded, making it easy to identify the latest responses.

Here's how to use Schedule Prompts in Copilot:

Test the prompt: Run the Copilot prompt you want to schedule to ensure it provides the desired response. Create a Scheduled Prompt: Hover over the prompt, and three new icons will appear in the top right corner. Select the "Schedule this prompt" icon to open a new window for setting up your schedule. Fill in the Details: In the "New scheduled prompt" window, specify how often you want the prompt to run, the time, and any other relevant details. Currently, you can schedule a prompt to run up to five times. You can also set a reminder to restart the prompt if needed. Save and Activate: After completing the details in the "New scheduled prompt" window, click the "Save and activate" button. Your prompt is now scheduled and will run automatically at the designated times. Change already saved Scheduled Prompts: To modify the settings of previously scheduled prompts, select the ellipses at the top right of the Copilot page and click the "Scheduled prompts" option.

Note: This Scheduled Prompts feature is currently available only for Copilot for work users. The refreshed Copilot experience for personal users does not yet have this feature.

Scheduled Prompts offer a significant productivity boost for Copilot users in the workplace. By automating repetitive tasks, this feature allows users to focus on more strategic and creative work.