Microsoft creates fake 'How to uninstall Edge' guide to throw shade at Chrome instead

Microsoft has a new trick to make you stay with the Edge browser instead of switching to Google Chrome.

Users noticed that the company has an official "guide" that is literally called "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge." However, unlike some of Microsoft's proper support pages that describe how to do stuff (there are still some oddities, like a support page recommending ancient backup tools for Windows 11), the new webpage is anything but a guide. Instead of telling straight how to uninstall Edge, Microsoft is using the opportunity to throw shade at Chrome in an attempt to prevent users from switching.

The page begins with a big headline asking if you are sure you want to uninstall Microsoft Edge. Then, it proceeds to list all the benefits of Microsoft's browser, like integrated Copilot, Designer, Vertical tabs, shopping assistant, read-aloud, and a built-in VPN. No other third-party browser other than Chrome is mentioned, which makes it clear who this "guide" is for.

Microsoft says Edge is "the only browser with built-in Copilot experience," even though the only benefit is that you can use them in a sidebar without switching to another tab (Copilot and Designer work in other browsers as well). It lists security features like SmartScreen, Password Monitor, now-deprecated Kids Mode, and more. Microsoft also touts better energy efficiency, claiming Edge delivers, on average, 25 extra minutes of battery life compared to Chrome.

All of that is cool and everything, but the page is called "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge." Not a single word on it tells how to remove the browser. Also, it does not mention the fact that Edge is only uninstallable in the European Union, which forced Microsoft to give users more choice and flexibility. If you live outside the EU, your only option is to use third-party apps that can pull Edge out of the operating system.

No word about uninstalling Edge despite promising the opposite.

The discovery of the new page follows the recent drama around Bing disguising itself as Google to trick users into believing they are on Google Search. After user backlash, Microsoft reverted the controversial design, but now, we have fake guides from Microsoft. Big sigh.