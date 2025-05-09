Microsoft delays promised AI upgrade for Settings app, no new Windows 11 builds this week

Bad news for Windows Insiders: no more Windows 11 preview builds this week. Microsoft announced that we won't see a new Dev or Beta build this week, and the Canary Channel is blocked due to a major bug. This also means that some of the features that Microsoft promised to release for testing this week are not coming.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, no Dev or Beta flights today but we're hoping early next week. And sadly, Canary is blocked again due to another bug that impacts a lot of functionality that makes using your PC to do even basic things difficult. We have the fix now for next week. — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) May 9, 2025

Brandon LeBlanc, senior program manager on the Windows Insider Program, revealed in a post on X that the Canary bug preventing the team from releasing a new build affects various features, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, camera functionality (including Windows Hello), and more.

It's hard to describe in a post but it impacts functionality across the OS ranging from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connecting USB accessories and even your onboard camera (which impacts Windows Hello on PCs too). — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) May 9, 2025

While build delays are nothing extraordinary in the Windows Insider program, this one is especially unfortunate, considering that earlier this week, Microsoft promised to release some big AI upgrades for Windows 11 in the Insider program. Hopefully, we will get the promised stuff, namely the AI agent for the Settings app, in one of the next week's builds, so stay tuned.