Microsoft Designer adds DALL-E 3 support, along with brand kit creation

Microsoft Designer launched as a public preview version earlier this year, and since then, the AI-based graphic design tool has been adding new features on a fairly regular basis. This week, it added two new features that should be helpful for its users.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, it was announced that Microsoft Designer now has support for OpenAI's DALL-E 3 AI art creator tool. It will allow users to create images by just typing in a few text prompts that can then be inserted into their Designer projects. DALL-E 3 was also recently incorporated into Microsoft's Bing Image Creator.

We are excited to announce that we have launched DALL.E 3 in Designer! 🚀



DALL.E 3 is an advanced AI system that generates high-quality, accurate images from your words. It is an improved version of the previous model with enhanced capabilities. Give it a try! pic.twitter.com/22axGG71JD — Microsoft Designer (@MSFT365Designer) November 6, 2023

The other new feature is the ability for Microsoft Designer to create brand kits with just a few words. In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, it states:

Whether it’s for college applications, a passion project, or a meaningful event (like a wedding or milestone birthday), just type in a short description and Designer will generate a brand kit with logos, color palettes, fonts, colors, and even suggests a brand voice (like “warm and inviting”).

There are a few limitations to the new brand kit feature. It's only available on the Windows and Mac versions of Designer, and only in English. Also, you can't save multiple brand kits although that will change in a future update. You must also sign into Designer with a Microsoft email account (@outlook.com, @hotmail.com, etc.) to access the feature.

While Microsoft Designer is in its current public preview state, it is completely free to use. It's currently unknown when the app will become generally available, but when that happens, some of its features may require a fee to access.