Microsoft Designer adds support for creating custom greeting cards

More and more new features are being added to the Microsoft Designer app, which lets users type in some text prompts to create AI-generated artwork and graphics. Today, the company has revealed it has added a feature in Designer specifically for making AI-created greeting cards.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, it states:

Greeting Cards is a fast and intuitive tool that turns your text description into a personalized greeting card tailored to your unique style and message. The front of the card features an AI-generated design inspired by your description. The inside includes an editable message for that extra personal touch.

Now, when users sign into their Microsoft account and head to the Microsoft Designer site, they can navigate to the new Greeting Cards section. They can choose to check out the section's Explore Ideas tab to see if there's already a greeting card design they like. If that's the case, they can simply make some changes to the text prompt below to customize their design.

Alternatively, users can simply type in their own test prompts in the Description box found in the Greeting Cards section. Then, they can click on the Generate button and see four different designs based on that prompt.

You can pick from one of those designs or rewrite your prompt in case none of them work for you. All of the designs get automatically saved to the My Creations tab in case you might want to use one or more later.

When you pick your favorite greeting card design, you can then click on it and select Edit text to create your own message inside the card. After that, click on the Looks Good button, and finally, click the Download option. The card is saved on your device as a vertical PNG file, which works well on mobile devices. It's available now in English, but there's no word on if other languages will be supported.