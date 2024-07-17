Microsoft Designer is now generally available across platforms

Back in 2022, Microsoft first announced Designer as a simple graphic design web app to help users create social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, and more. Over the past couple of years, Microsoft Designer has received several updates, offering powerful image editing capabilities and expanding availability to mobile platforms.

Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Designer for personal Microsoft accounts. Microsoft Designer can be accessed in the following ways: Microsoft Designer comes with 15 free daily boosts that can be used to create or edit AI-powered images. When you upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription, you will receive 100 boosts per day.

Microsoft also highlighted some of the new features added to Microsoft Designer. Check out the summary below.

New prompt templates will allow users to easily start the creative process. These templates are pre-populated with ideas, styles, and descriptions that users can experiment with and customize.

Users can now create custom stickers using Microsoft Designer. They can also create emojis, clip art, wallpapers, monograms, avatars, and more using simple text prompts.

Microsoft Designer now allows users to easily create greeting cards with personalized messages.

The Restyle image feature in Designer will allow users to choose from a set of styles and create a brand-new restyled image.

Designer now allows users to create custom image frames and collages by selecting multiple photos.

The upcoming Replace background feature in Designer will allow users to easily replace the background of photos. Users can upload the photo and describe the desired background in text, then AI will create the background.

Source: Microsoft