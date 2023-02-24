Microsoft disables updated Snap Layouts in Windows 11 build 25300, quotes unnamed issues

Last week, Microsoft introduced Windows 11 build 25300 with several new features and fixes, including unannounced improvements (an updated volume mixer, new Settings, and more). One of the announced changes was a slightly redone Snap Layouts, designed to improve discoverability and ease of use. The updated version featured reduced trigger time, a brief Snap Layouts explanation, and an app icon inside the selected zone. However, after a few days of testing, Microsoft discovered an issue with the new feature, leading the company to halt the experiment.

Here is what Microsoft says in the updated announcement post:

Due to an issue discovered from Insider feedback, we have paused trying out different treatments for snap layouts for the time being.

The release of the updated Snap Layouts coincided with a report about Microsoft planning to equip the feature with AI to automate window snapping and make it smarter. The idea sounds interesting, but we are seemingly far from its implementation since Microsoft has yet to sort out bugs in the "brainless" version of Snap Layouts before delivering a more advanced one.

Although Microsoft has ended the experiment, you can still enable the updated Snap Layouts with the vivetool app as described in our guide. However, keep in mind that the company has rolled back the feature for a reason, so enabling it may result in a severe issue or bug. As usual, proceed at your own risk and remember to back up important data.