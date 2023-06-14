Microsoft Edge 115 is now available in the Beta Channel, giving insiders the last chance to test the update before it heads to the Stable Channel. According to the official release notes, Microsoft Edge 115 introduces security improvements and changes to the browser's Enhanced security mode, plus the new Microsoft Edge management service for IT administrators.
What is new in Microsoft Edge 115 Beta?
-
Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting less familiar sites. Enhanced security mode is turned on by default to Balanced mode for x64 Windows, x64 macOS, x64 Linux, and ARM64 systems. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge Beta 115. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
Also, administrators have two new policies to manage the Enhanced security mode user experience: EnhanceSecurityModeIndicatorUIEnabled and EnhanceSecurityModeOptOutUXEnabled. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
-
Microsoft Edge management service. Microsoft Edge management service is an area in the Microsoft 365 admin center where admins can manage the Microsoft Edge browser. It's a simple and easy-to-manage experience. Admins are able to configure all Microsoft Edge browser policies for their organization in a configuration profile and set-up the browser to use these settings. For more information, see Microsoft Edge management service. Note: This experience is in public preview. We'll start rolling out this experience on June 9 and expect to finish the rollout by next week. You need to set up a Targeted release to opt in and view this experience in the M365 admin center.
You can download Microsoft Edge Beta from the official Edge Insider website. The browser is available on Windows 10 and 11 (older versions are no longer supported), macOS (10.13 and newer), Linux, and Android. All Microsoft Edge preview versions can run side-by-side with the Stable release, scheduled to get version 115 on the week of July 20, 2023.
