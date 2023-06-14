Microsoft Edge 115 is now available in the Beta Channel

Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting less familiar sites. Enhanced security mode is turned on by default to Balanced mode for x64 Windows, x64 macOS, x64 Linux, and ARM64 systems. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge Beta 115. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Also, administrators have two new policies to manage the Enhanced security mode user experience: EnhanceSecurityModeIndicatorUIEnabled and EnhanceSecurityModeOptOutUXEnabled. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.